Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Trevor Brant, 27, Sioux City, assault on a peace officer while using or displaying a dangerous weapon; sentenced Feb. 25, five years prison.
Jeremy Scott Schmidt, 31, Danbury, Iowa, enticing a minor; sentenced March 4, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Anthony Louis Goodbird, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced March 4, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Jeremie Joshua Boyd, 38, Crofton, Nebraska, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced March 4, 120 days jail.
Daylynn Sky Hamilton, 20, Sioux City, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation; sentenced March 3, probation revoked, 12 years prison.
Danny Joe Loggins, 51, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 25, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Kerri Morris, 30, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 2, five years prison.
Randall John Rolfs, 56, Holstein, Iowa, third-degree theft; sentenced March 4, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Millon Gebru Tesfaye, 34, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 4, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Mchenlley Mack Mutsuo, 35, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced March 1, deferred judgment, two years probation.
David Harold Hattig, 51, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced March 2, 10 years prison.
Garrett Lee John, 45, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Feb. 26, five years prison.
Michael David Groves, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft (two counts), possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 25, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.