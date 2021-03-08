 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Trevor Brant, 27, Sioux City, assault on a peace officer while using or displaying a dangerous weapon; sentenced Feb. 25, five years prison.

Jeremy Scott Schmidt, 31, Danbury, Iowa, enticing a minor; sentenced March 4, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Anthony Louis Goodbird, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced March 4, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Jeremie Joshua Boyd, 38, Crofton, Nebraska, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced March 4, 120 days jail.

Daylynn Sky Hamilton, 20, Sioux City, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation; sentenced March 3, probation revoked, 12 years prison.

Danny Joe Loggins, 51, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 25, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Kerri Morris, 30, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 2, five years prison.

Randall John Rolfs, 56, Holstein, Iowa, third-degree theft; sentenced March 4, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Millon Gebru Tesfaye, 34, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 4, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Mchenlley Mack Mutsuo, 35, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced March 1, deferred judgment, two years probation.

David Harold Hattig, 51, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced March 2, 10 years prison.

Garrett Lee John, 45, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Feb. 26, five years prison.

Michael David Groves, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft (two counts), possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 25, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

