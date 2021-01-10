Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Raymond Michael West, 29, Sioux City, failure to appear; sentenced Jan. 7, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Tonya Lee Karma Cole-Cabrera, 37, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 5, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Clinton Raymond Brown, 54, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense, parole violation; sentenced Dec. 31, parole revoked, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Marisela Larose Camarena, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 30, probation revoked, 10 years prison.