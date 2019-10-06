Latest Woodbury County court report

Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Jose Manuel Negron, 49, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Oct. 3, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Ivan James Parker, 30, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 2, 10 years prison.

Dennis Eugene Manchester, 63, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Gracina Jacquelyn Renfro, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 30, five years prison.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Loni Lee Vaselaar, 39, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Sept. 26, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

