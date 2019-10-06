Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen Jose Manuel Negron, 49, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Oct. 3, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation. Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Ivan James Parker, 30, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 2, 10 years prison.
Dennis Eugene Manchester, 63, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Gracina Jacquelyn Renfro, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 30, five years prison. Before Judge John Ackerman Loni Lee Vaselaar, 39, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Sept. 26, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Date booked: 9/27/2019. Charges: probation violation, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $15,000.
Date booked: 9/25/2019. Charge: OWI 3rd. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 10/2/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 9/26/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 9/29/2019. Charges: felony domestic assault, probation violation, serious domestic assault, probation violation. Bond amount: $23,600.
Date booked: 10/1/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 9/26/2019. Charges: possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance, possession of drugs. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 9/27/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 9/26/2019. Charges: OWI, hold for ICE, hold for Nebraska. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 9/27/2019. Charge: felon in possession of a firearm. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 10/1/2019. Charges: failure to appear, theft. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 9/30/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 9/29/2019. Charges: possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance, contempt of court, theft, drug tax stamp, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Bond amount: $30,000.
Date booked: 9/26/2019. Charges: carrying concealed/dangerous weapon, probation violation. Bond amount: $4,000.
Date booked: 9/25/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 9/29/2019. Charges: probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 9/29/2019. Charge: serious police assault. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 9/26/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 9/30/2019. Charges: burglary, criminal mischief. Bond amount: $50,000.
Date booked: 9/25/2019. Charges: possession of drugs, hold for US Marshal. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 9/30/2019. Charges: OWI, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 9/27/2019. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drugs. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 9/27/2019. Charges: serious eluding, hold for ICE. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 10/2/2019. Charge: sexual abuse. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 9/25/2019. Charges: probation violation, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 9/30/2019. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, hold for US Marshal. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 10/1/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 9/29/2019. Charges: probation violation, contempt of court. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 9/26/2019. Charges: parole violation, possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance. Bond amount: $25,000.
Date booked: 9/30/2019. Charges: hold for Nebraska, forgery, possession of drugs. Bond amount: $16,000.
Date booked: 9/26/2019. Charges: absence from custody, convict mittimus. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 9/30/2019. Charge: possession of drugs. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 9/28/2019. Charges: failure to comply with court order, driving with suspended license. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 10/2/2019. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug tax stamp. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 9/27/2019. Charges: no contact order, driving with suspended license, criminal trespass. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 9/25/2019. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 9/28/2019. Charges: absence from custody, serious domestic assault, convict mittimus. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 9/27/2019. Charges: possession of drugs, check forgery, theft, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/1/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 9/25/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $5,000.
