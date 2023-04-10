Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Aaliyah Pilcher, 20, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced April 7, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Christopher John Radley, 38, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced April 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Dominique Renee Whitebeaver, 26, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced April 3, five years prison.
Jordan Dean Fourkiller, 31, Sioux City, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced April 3, seven years prison.
Corey R. Bursell Sr., 39, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced March 30, five years prison.
Shane Charles Mullins, 35, Sioux City, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, leaving the scene of an accident, simple assault; sentenced March 30, five years prison.
Kyrese Travail Weber, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 3, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Chadwick Alan Babb, 36, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 4, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge James Daane
Susana Jovita Mendez Mendez, 26, Sioux City, identity theft; sentenced April 6, 300 days jail suspended, two years probation.
Kristopher Lance Anderson, 29, Sioux City, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, operating while intoxicated, eluding; sentenced April 3, five years prison.