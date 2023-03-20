Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Anthony M. Tucker, 34, Sioux City, providing false information as a sex offender -- second offense; sentenced March 15, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Justin Lynn Brock, 47, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced March 14, two years prison.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Darell Anthony Stolpe-Schonrock, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 10, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Oliver Clayton Rouse, 24, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 10, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge James Daane
Jeremy Wayne Gray, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third violation; sentenced March 16, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Jeffrey Alan Trammell, 36, Sioux City, second-degree theft, parole violation; sentenced March 15, parole revoked, 20 years prison.
Kang Peter Char, 29, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary; sentenced March 15, 10 years prison.
Jace Michael Freemont, 25, Sioux City, second-degree burglary (two counts) (habitual offender enhancement), felon in possession of a firearm (two counts) (habitual offender enhancement), probation violation; sentenced March 13, probation revoked, 35 years prison.