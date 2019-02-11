Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Ashly Ann Erb, 35, Sergeant Bluff, forgery; sentenced Feb. 7, five years prison.
Nicholas Paul Cain, 37, Sioux City, exclusion zone violation by a sex offender -- second offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Feb. 7, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation.
Jamaal Otis Ferguson, 19, Sioux City, carrying a dangerous weapon; sentenced Feb. 6, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jorge Leon, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, assault on a police officer; sentenced Feb. 6, five years prison.
Jackson Dean Seaton, 43, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Feb. 6, five years prison.
Dustin Wayne Hill, 35, Sioux City, lottery theft, forgery; sentenced Feb. 4, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Wesley Archie Euchner, 24, Ida Grove, Iowa, delivery of a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 4, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Robert Anthony Steiner II, 26, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Jan. 29, five years prison.