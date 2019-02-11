Try 1 month for 99¢
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Ashly Ann Erb, 35, Sergeant Bluff, forgery; sentenced Feb. 7, five years prison.

Nicholas Paul Cain, 37, Sioux City, exclusion zone violation by a sex offender -- second offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Feb. 7, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation.

Jamaal Otis Ferguson, 19, Sioux City, carrying a dangerous weapon; sentenced Feb. 6, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jorge Leon, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, assault on a police officer; sentenced Feb. 6, five years prison.

Jackson Dean Seaton, 43, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Feb. 6, five years prison.

Dustin Wayne Hill, 35, Sioux City, lottery theft, forgery; sentenced Feb. 4, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Wesley Archie Euchner, 24, Ida Grove, Iowa, delivery of a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 4, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Robert Anthony Steiner II, 26, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Jan. 29, five years prison.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court Reporter

Load comments