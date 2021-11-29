Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck
Noah Michael Boyles-Clough, 21, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 22, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Robert Michael Beldin, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 23, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Alison Agnes Daugherty, 30, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent person; sentenced Nov. 22, 10 years prison suspended on neglect charge, seven days jail for OWI, three years probation.
Mark Alan Jacobson, 54, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 18, 10 years prison.
Brandon James Paul Nelson, 31, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced Nov. 18, five years prison suspended, three years probation.