Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Tony Fuller Cooper, 22, Pierson, Iowa, third-degree burglary; sentenced Feb. 10, five years prison.

Darla Jean Larsen-Provost, 46, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Hunter Michael Trudeau, 19, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Dana Lynn Rasmussen, 58, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Feb. 4, five years prison.

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Kurt Martin Rohwedder, 55, Stockton, Iowa, forgery (two counts) (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Feb. 5, 15 years prison.

Nyadak Chuol Jangjuol, 24, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced Jan. 19, five years prison, three years probation.

Alexio Cortez Cariaga, 21, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding; sentenced Jan. 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Michele Renee Zeisler, 51, Milford, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 5, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Today in history: Feb. 14

