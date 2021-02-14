Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Tony Fuller Cooper, 22, Pierson, Iowa, third-degree burglary; sentenced Feb. 10, five years prison.
Darla Jean Larsen-Provost, 46, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Hunter Michael Trudeau, 19, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Dana Lynn Rasmussen, 58, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Feb. 4, five years prison.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Kurt Martin Rohwedder, 55, Stockton, Iowa, forgery (two counts) (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Feb. 5, 15 years prison.
Nyadak Chuol Jangjuol, 24, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced Jan. 19, five years prison, three years probation.
Alexio Cortez Cariaga, 21, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding; sentenced Jan. 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Michele Renee Zeisler, 51, Milford, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 5, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.