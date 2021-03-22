 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Franky Michael Corral, 24, Omaha, second-degree robbery; sentenced March 19, 10 years prison.

Ray Anthony Riley Jr., 41, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, serious domestic abuse assault; sentenced March 18, 10 years prison.

Antonio Guzman, 26, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 18, deferred judgment, three years probation.

John Wesley Dale Smith, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 18, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Parish Clyde Sheridan, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 18, five years prison.

Dora Rae Morris, 35, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug; sentenced March 18, 10 years prison.

Timothy Allen Haugen, 39, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 15, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Alexis Desera Jackson, 20, Sioux City, second-degree theft, failure to appear; sentenced March 9, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Larry Lee Johnson II, 45, Sioux City, forgery, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 15, five years prison.

Chadron Moses Swisher, 37, Sioux City, third-degree burglary (two counts); sentenced March 15, five years prison.

Talon Delbert Freemont, 26, Sioux City, forgery, failure to appear; sentenced March 12, five years prison.

Anthony Louis Goodbird, 24, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 4, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jason Michael Rice Jr., 21, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation; sentenced March 4, probation revoked, 10 years prison.

Erica Jean Shaw, 41, Sioux City, neglect of a dependent person; sentenced Feb. 26, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Kristal Lynn Yerby, 41, Smithland, Iowa, felon in possession of a firearm, forgery, sentenced March 11, five years prison.

