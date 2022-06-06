Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Nicholas John Thomas, 31, Storm Lake, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Cody Alan Miller, 31, Sergeant Bluff, possession of a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced May 27; 30 days jail on possession charge, five years prison suspended, three years probation for tax stamp charge.
Angel Daniel Hernandez Duarte, 26, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating while intoxicated -- third offense; sentenced May 27, five years prison, two years probation.
James Paul Pumputis Jr., 47, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced May 27, two years prison.
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Jeanette Luchanda Springer, 22, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced May 31, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Troy John Loux, 60, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 31, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Lexis Ismael Estrada, 21, Sioux City, eluding; sentenced June 1, five years prison.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Erick Alveno, 32, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child; sentenced May 31, 10 years prison.