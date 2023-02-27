Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Daron Kiser Triplett, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Feb. 21, 15 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Austin Richard Mulder, 36, Sergeant Bluff, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Feb. 20, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Kyle Eugene Obermeyer, 36, Sioux City, eluding, credit card fraud; sentenced Feb. 20, seven years prison.
Dennis James Strickland, 39, Sioux City, forgery, fourth-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 20, five years prison.
Felipe Dejesus Alcaraz Jr., 33, Sioux City, eluding; sentenced Feb. 21, 75 days jail.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Marcos Ernesto Castellanos, 21, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 17, five years prison.
Antonio Zavala, 28, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 20, five years prison.
Luis Enrique Medina-Navarro, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third violation, driving while license barred; sentenced Feb. 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation on drug charge, 20 days jail on driving charge.
Matthew Roger Groves, 29, Sioux City, second-degree theft (two counts), eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 17, five years prison suspended, two years probation.