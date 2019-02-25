Try 1 month for 99¢
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Lashondra Shaleta Ford, 41, Sioux City, lottery theft; sentenced Feb. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Enrique Nino Estrada, 24, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding, carrying a dangerous weapon; sentenced Feb. 21, seven years prison suspended, three years probation.

Scott Moore, 31, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 21, 10 years prison.

Jessica Rose Ott, 30, Sioux City, second-degree theft (two counts); sentenced Feb. 19, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.

Brigitte Ursala Holmes, 42, Dakota City, second-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Jeremy Lynn Hargens, 38, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated, driving while barred; sentenced Feb. 19, five years prison.

