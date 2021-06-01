 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Harold Alexander Tyndall, 33, South Sioux City, escape from custody, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced May 27, 10 years prison.

Eric Glenn Lewis Behrends, 21, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced May 25, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.

Austin Matthew Tanner, 27, Sioux City, eluding, interference with official acts, probation violation; sentenced May 24, probation revoked, 12 years prison.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Daynah Lasley, 22, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 20, deferred judgment, four years probation.

