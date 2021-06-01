Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Harold Alexander Tyndall, 33, South Sioux City, escape from custody, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced May 27, 10 years prison.
Eric Glenn Lewis Behrends, 21, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced May 25, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.
Austin Matthew Tanner, 27, Sioux City, eluding, interference with official acts, probation violation; sentenced May 24, probation revoked, 12 years prison.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Daynah Lasley, 22, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 20, deferred judgment, four years probation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
