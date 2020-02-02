You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck

Brandon Parsley, 24, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 10, five years prison.

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Dennis James Strickland, 36, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Jan. 29, five years prison.

James Anthony Miguel, 52, Yankton, South Dakota, forgery; sentenced Jan. 28, five years prison.

Normen Naoshy Harry, 25, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 28, deferred judgment, four years probation.

