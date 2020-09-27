Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Gatkek Dual Lieth, 23, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Sept. 23, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Cole Austin Lomon, 26, McCook Lake, second-degree theft, failure to appear; sentenced Sept. 23, five years prison.
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
David C. Whitlock, 31, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison.
Shane Cody Rupe, 39, Sioux City, forgery, second-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 22, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Doneral Eugene Reed, 40, Omaha, second-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 21, five years prison.
Jamie Lee Orozco, 38, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced Sept. 21, five years prison.
Adam Curtis Nelson, 42, third-degree burglary (two counts); sentenced Sept. 17, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Austin Agnitsch, 24, Sioux City, possession of electronic contraband; sentenced Sept. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
