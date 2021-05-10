 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Aaron Lee Walker Jr., 19, Sioux City, first-degree theft, serious assault; sentenced May 7, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation for theft, 20 days jail for assault.

Cletus Antoine Armell, 49, Winnebago, Nebraska, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced May 5, five years prison.

Christopher Jarrod Morris Sr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 6, 10 years prison.

Kathy Sue Pena, 49, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 6, five years prison.

Kirsten Lee Shrader, 39, Sioux City, extortion; sentenced May 4, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Mark James McCrea, 60, Correctionville, Iowa, third-degree burglary; sentenced May 5, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Jeffrey Allan Rattray, 37, South Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- third offense; sentenced May 5, five years prison.

Toby Scott Vasquez, 42, Sioux City, forgery, failure to appear; sentenced May 4, five years prison.

Walter Wayne Ewing, 55, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 4, seven years prison suspended, two years probation.

Michael David Hammond Jr., 24, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding, operating while intoxicated, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced April 27, 10 years prison.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Lucho Dalfe Gurari, 32, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced May 3, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Larry David Brown, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Quinell Dimitri Denney, 30, Sioux City, trespassing causing bodily injury; sentenced April 30, 30 days jail, one year probation.

Todd Elvin Lund Jr., 30, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- third offense (two counts), failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 3, 10 years prison.

