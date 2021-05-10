Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Aaron Lee Walker Jr., 19, Sioux City, first-degree theft, serious assault; sentenced May 7, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation for theft, 20 days jail for assault.

Cletus Antoine Armell, 49, Winnebago, Nebraska, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced May 5, five years prison.

Christopher Jarrod Morris Sr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 6, 10 years prison.

Kathy Sue Pena, 49, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 6, five years prison.

Kirsten Lee Shrader, 39, Sioux City, extortion; sentenced May 4, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Mark James McCrea, 60, Correctionville, Iowa, third-degree burglary; sentenced May 5, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Jeffrey Allan Rattray, 37, South Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- third offense; sentenced May 5, five years prison.