Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Aaron Lee Walker Jr., 19, Sioux City, first-degree theft, serious assault; sentenced May 7, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation for theft, 20 days jail for assault.
Cletus Antoine Armell, 49, Winnebago, Nebraska, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced May 5, five years prison.
Christopher Jarrod Morris Sr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 6, 10 years prison.
Kathy Sue Pena, 49, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 6, five years prison.
Kirsten Lee Shrader, 39, Sioux City, extortion; sentenced May 4, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Mark James McCrea, 60, Correctionville, Iowa, third-degree burglary; sentenced May 5, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Jeffrey Allan Rattray, 37, South Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- third offense; sentenced May 5, five years prison.
Toby Scott Vasquez, 42, Sioux City, forgery, failure to appear; sentenced May 4, five years prison.
Walter Wayne Ewing, 55, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 4, seven years prison suspended, two years probation.
Michael David Hammond Jr., 24, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding, operating while intoxicated, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced April 27, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Lucho Dalfe Gurari, 32, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced May 3, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Larry David Brown, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Quinell Dimitri Denney, 30, Sioux City, trespassing causing bodily injury; sentenced April 30, 30 days jail, one year probation.
Todd Elvin Lund Jr., 30, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- third offense (two counts), failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 3, 10 years prison.