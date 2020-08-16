You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Austin Jeff Roy Nappe, 27, Sioux City, escape from custody; sentenced Aug. 13, five years prison.

Mianca Latrice Spikes, 26, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 11, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Nicholas Byron Blackburn, 22, Sioux City, forgery, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Javier Rubin Cerda, 27, Sioux City, first-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony; sentenced Aug. 12, 15 years prison.

Jared Jonah Cutler, 23, Sioux City, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, third-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 10, 60 days jail on operating without owner's consent charge, deferred judgment on burglary charge, three years probation.

David Alan Massey, 46, Sioux City, enticing a minor; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, five years probation.

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Blaine Kelly Whitefeather, 46, Sioux City, failure to appear (two counts); sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Scott Kenneth Brown, 21, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 11, 15 days jail for theft, deferred judgment for burglary, two years probation.

