Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Jeffrey Alan Conner, 55, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced June 3, five years prison.

Aaron C. Keener, 23, Ida Grove, Iowa, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, second-degree theft; sentenced June 2, five years prison.

Antonio Diaz Rockwood, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 1, 10 years prison.

Stephanie Mae Paulson, 33, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced June 1, deferred judgment, two years probation.

