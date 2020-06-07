Latest Woodbury County court report

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Jeffrey Alan Conner, 55, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced June 3, five years prison.
Aaron C. Keener, 23, Ida Grove, Iowa, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, second-degree theft; sentenced June 2, five years prison.
Antonio Diaz Rockwood, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 1, 10 years prison.
Stephanie Mae Paulson, 33, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced June 1, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Angel Gerardo Castillo-Martinez
Jesse Earl Dowty
Jeffrey Lee Frazier
Gabriel James Freemont
Travis Jonathan Geigle
Tarisha Joy Grant
Nikita Marie Guy
Healthy Lefty Helson
Jennifer Rae Johnson
Derrick DeJuan Jones
Aaron Michael Klapprodt
Karlene Erin Korstad
Chad Ryan Lara
Dennis Lane Lawson
Khatija Janette Mills
Samuel Paul Moreno
Shane Charles Mullins
Lamont Montay Nichols
Joseph Wayne Petrik
Arrion Deshaun Price
Jeremy Matthew Ross
Markese Smith
Harold Alexander Tyndall
Latea Elaine Tyndall
Jeremiah Raymond Verbeski
Tyler David Voss
Brett Michael Walking Eagle
Mariah Mae Wolfe
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.