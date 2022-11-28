 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Aaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.

