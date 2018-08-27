Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Amelia Kaye Rouillard, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Gregory Michael Eugene Sewalson, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, fourth-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 22, five years prison.

Darnell David Smith, 21, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation (two counts); sentenced Aug. 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

John Thomas White, 28, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 20, deferred judgment, two years probation on burglary charge, five days jail on drug charge.

Nathan Berry, 22, Sioux City, identity theft, failure to appear; sentenced Aug. 22, five years prison.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Travis Anthony Kotalik, 34, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 23, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Shelton Lewis LaPointe, 28, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving while license barred, eluding; sentenced Aug. 20, 10 years prison.

Alexander Eugene Summers, 23, Correctionville, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Aug. 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation on eluding charge, two years OWI continuum.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court reporter

Load comments