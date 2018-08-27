Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Amelia Kaye Rouillard, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Gregory Michael Eugene Sewalson, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, fourth-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 22, five years prison.
Darnell David Smith, 21, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation (two counts); sentenced Aug. 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
John Thomas White, 28, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 20, deferred judgment, two years probation on burglary charge, five days jail on drug charge.
Nathan Berry, 22, Sioux City, identity theft, failure to appear; sentenced Aug. 22, five years prison.
Travis Anthony Kotalik, 34, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 23, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Shelton Lewis LaPointe, 28, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving while license barred, eluding; sentenced Aug. 20, 10 years prison.
Alexander Eugene Summers, 23, Correctionville, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Aug. 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation on eluding charge, two years OWI continuum.