 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge James Daane

Brooke Lindsay Hagen, 38, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 10, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Brandon Lee Konz, 26, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance (two counts), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 11, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Joshua John Watts, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Jan. 4; 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Zachary Brobst, 37, Clive, Iowa, neglect of a dependent person, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Jan. 13, 12 years prison.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Nodland Elementary Kindergarten students design playgrounds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News