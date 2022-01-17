Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge James Daane
Brooke Lindsay Hagen, 38, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 10, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Brandon Lee Konz, 26, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance (two counts), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 11, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Joshua John Watts, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Jan. 4; 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Zachary Brobst, 37, Clive, Iowa, neglect of a dependent person, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Jan. 13, 12 years prison.