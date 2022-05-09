 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Dane Lee Rolfes, 22, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse assault; sentenced May 4, five years prison.

John Charles Hamilton Jr., 25, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, eluding; sentenced May 5, 10 years prison.

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Christopher Maeyaert, 29, Lucan, Minnesota, third-degree theft, forgery, lottery theft; sentenced April 28, seven years prison.

