Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Dane Lee Rolfes, 22, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse assault; sentenced May 4, five years prison.
John Charles Hamilton Jr., 25, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, eluding; sentenced May 5, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Christopher Maeyaert, 29, Lucan, Minnesota, third-degree theft, forgery, lottery theft; sentenced April 28, seven years prison.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
