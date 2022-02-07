Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge James Daane
Jonathan Leroy Campbell, 34, Sioux City, escape from custody; sentenced Feb. 3, five years prison.
Ryan William Redler, 37, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief, assault on a peace officer (two counts); sentenced Jan. 28, five years prison suspended, three years probation for criminal mischief, 30 days jail for assault.
Andrew James Saul Hemmelman, 27, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced Jan. 31, seven years prison suspended, two years probation.
Herbert Davis, 56, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 27, five years prison suspended, two years probation.