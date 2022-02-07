 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge James Daane

Jonathan Leroy Campbell, 34, Sioux City, escape from custody; sentenced Feb. 3, five years prison.

Ryan William Redler, 37, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief, assault on a peace officer (two counts); sentenced Jan. 28, five years prison suspended, three years probation for criminal mischief, 30 days jail for assault.

Andrew James Saul Hemmelman, 27, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced Jan. 31, seven years prison suspended, two years probation.

Herbert Davis, 56, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 27, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

