Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Littlehawk Eagleelk, 36, Sioux City, second-degree robbery; sentenced Jan. 26, 10 years prison.
Carrie Lynn Polly, 45, Smithland, Iowa, driving while license barred, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 22, five years prison suspended, two years probation on drug charge, 20 days jail on driving charge.
Michael Kane Mace, 19, Sioux City, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, assault on a peace officer, eluding, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 21, 25 years prison suspended, three years probation, 30 days jail on possession of a controlled substance charge.
Brenna Marie Stusse, 41, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Jan. 25, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Justina Marie Tyndall, 36, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Tristan Timothy Ockler, 18, Sioux City, debit or credit card fraud; sentenced Jan. 20, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Gary Dwight Boykin Jr., 48, Sloan, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Jan. 15, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Samantha Justine Levering, 27, Sioux City, forgery, first-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 14, 10 years prison.
Melissa Ann Miller, 34, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Jan. 14, 10 years prison.
Jesus Agustin Delgado-Jimenez, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 19, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Jason Michael Haire, 43, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Dec. 28, deferred judgment, two years probation.