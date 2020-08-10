Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Shayla Kay Fairbanks, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Esteven Alejandro Avila, 24, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 6, 45 days jail, two years probation.
John Stewart Reese, 40, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 5, 10 years prison.
James Bartlett Levering, 48, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 4, five years prison.
Raul Garza Torres, 30, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 4, five years prison.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Jeffrey Lee Frazier, 35, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts), identity theft (two counts), forgery; sentenced Aug. 5, 25 years prison.
