Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Shayla Kay Fairbanks, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Esteven Alejandro Avila, 24, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 6, 45 days jail, two years probation.

John Stewart Reese, 40, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 5, 10 years prison.

James Bartlett Levering, 48, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 4, five years prison.

Raul Garza Torres, 30, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 4, five years prison.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Jeffrey Lee Frazier, 35, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts), identity theft (two counts), forgery; sentenced Aug. 5, 25 years prison.

