Laurel homicide suspect has bond revoked

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge has revoked bond for a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with fatally shooting four Laurel residents and setting fire to their homes this summer.

Upon a state request, County Judge Douglas Luebe on Wednesday ordered Jason Jones held without bond while awaiting trial. Luebe had previously set bond at $5 million.

Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O'Brien, acting as a special Cedar County Attorney, asked that Jones be held without bond because the four first-degree murder charges he faces carry a possible death sentence and a minimum of life in prison without parole. Were Jones to bond out of custody prior to trial, O'Brien said, he would be a risk to flee the area to avoid prosecution.

Jones' attorney, Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, did not resist O'Brien's request for no bond.

In addition to the four murder charges, Jones, 42, is charged with four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. Those six charges all carry maximum sentences of 50 years in prison.

At the conclusion of Wednesday's 15-minute hearing, Luebe scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 7 in Cedar County Court. Lancaster said it's possible Jones may waive the hearing and agree to be bound over to district court, where the case ultimately will be heard.

Jones appeared with Lancaster via video from the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive treatment for serious burns he received in the incidents, in which he is accused of shooting Michele Ebeling, 57, in her home and Gene Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, in another home. He is accused of setting both houses on fire.

Seated in a wheelchair, Jones gave brief responses of "Yes, sir" and "No, sir" to Luebe's questions.

Victims' family members filled two rows in the courtroom. O'Brien told media before the hearing they would not comment Wednesday because of the raw emotions that continue to exist, and some also may be called as witnesses in future court proceedings.

Authorities responded to a reported explosion in the early morning hours of Aug. 4 at 209 Elm St., where they found Ebeling's body with two gunshot wounds. A second fire at the Twiford home at 503 Elm St. is believed to have started at about the same time, and responders found the bodies of the three family members, all with gunshot wounds.

Jones, who lived across the street from Ebeling, was arrested without incident at his home about 24 hours later and airlifted to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of serious burns over a large portion of his body. He spent 82 days in the hospital before he was released on Oct. 26 and taken to the Reception and Treatment Center.

According to court documents, authorities found receipts Jones had for gas at Ebeling's home and a Ruger pistol traced to Jones at the Twiford residence.