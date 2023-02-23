HARTINGTON, Neb. – A woman charged with murder in connection with a Laurel, Nebraska, quadruple homicide is seeking dismissal of her charges, arguing evidence presented during a previous hearing was not sufficient for the case to proceed toward trial.

Douglas Stratton, who represents Carrie Jones, said in Thursday's court filing that prosecutors failed to establish probable cause that Jones aided and abetted her husband in the Aug. 4 shooting death of Gene Twiford in his Laurel home.

Stratton's plea in abatement says the prosecution didn't present complete evidence that Jones committed the crimes with which she's charged and also failed to present complete sworn testimony on all elements of the crimes. Stratton requested a hearing be conducted on Monday, when he said he would present information to support his plea in abatement.

Jones, 43, of Laurel, is currently scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Cedar County District Court on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory to a felony.

At a Feb. 15 hearing, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator testified Carrie Jones told him Twiford had verbally harassed her for three years. The day before the shooting, Jones pointed a loaded handgun at her husband, then held a knife to his throat and told him he needed to stand up for her and end the harassment. She told the investigator she didn't tell her husband to kill Twiford, but did say she’d do it if he didn’t.

Hours later, Twiford, 86, was found shot to death, along with his wife, Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, in their burning home at 503 Elm St.

Assistant Nebraska Attorney Corey O’Brien said at the previous hearing Jones had the intent to kill Twiford and either encouraged her husband to commit the crime or participated in it herself.

Jones' attorneys argued prosecutors hadn't shown Jones persuaded her husband to kill Twiford.

At the hearing's conclusion, Judge Douglas Luebe found probable cause for Jones to face trial and ordered her bound over to district court.

Jones' husband, Jason Jones, 42, is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. He’s accused of shooting the Twifords and also Michele Ebeling, 53, who lived across the street from the Jones' home. He's also accused of setting fire to both homes.

Firefighters responded to Ebeling’s home at 209 Elm St. after a neighbor reported an explosion just after 3 a.m. Aug. 4. While authorities were at Ebeling’s home, a fire at the Twiford home at 503 Elm St. was reported.

Jones told investigators she had just gotten home from work when she and neighbors noticed Ebeling’s house was on fire. Jones said she saw her badly burned husband stumble from the house, and he told her he’d been there to see if he could help.

Carrie Jones said she helped him inside, and he handed her his .44-caliber handgun and told her to put it away. Carrie Jones said she peeled burned clothes from his body before washing, bandaging and putting him in bed after he refused to go to the hospital.

Carrie Jones told investigators she put the burned clothing in a bag, tossed it out of the bathroom and doesn't know what happened to them. The clothes have not been found. The .44-caliber handgun was found in their bedroom.

Jason Jones was arrested later that day and taken to a Lincoln, Nebraska, hospital for treatment of severe burns. Carrie Jones was arrested Dec. 16 and remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

Prosecutors have filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Jason Jones if he’s found guilty of first-degree murder. His attorney has filed a motion to quash portions of Nebraska’s death penalty statute, saying they’re unconstitutional. Both sides have until March 17 to file briefs in the case before a judge issues a ruling.

Because of the motion, Jones has yet to be arraigned and is being held without bond at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive medical treatment.