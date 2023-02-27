HARTINGTON, Neb. – Arguments to dismiss charges against a woman accused of playing a role in a Laurel, Nebraska, quadruple homicide have been delayed while court transcripts are prepared and delivered to her attorney.

Carrie Jones was scheduled to appear Monday in Cedar County District Court for a plea in abatement hearing in which her attorney was to seek dismissal of her charges because, he said in a motion filed last week, prosecutors did not present adequate evidence during a preliminary hearing to show there was probable cause that Jones aided and abetted her husband in the Aug. 4 shooting death of Gene Twiford in his Laurel home.

Defense attorney Douglas Stratton had requested a transcript of the Feb. 15 preliminary hearing, and on Friday he asked for a continuance of Monday's hearing to provide more time for the transcript's preparation. District Judge Bryan Meismer rescheduled the hearing for March 27.

Jones, 43, of Laurel, is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory to a felony. Her case was bound over to district court after the preliminary hearing in which investigators testified Jones had told them Twiford had verbally harassed her for three years and had asked her husband to do something about it. Prosecutors have argued Jones encouraged her husband to kill Twiford.

Jones' attorneys argued prosecutors hadn't shown Jones persuaded her husband to kill Twiford.

Twiford, 86, was found shot to death, along with his wife, Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, in their burning home at 503 Elm St. in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, shortly after firefighters and emergency personnel responding to a fire at 209 Elm St. and found the body of Michele Ebeling, 53, who also had been shot. Ebeling lived across the street from Carrie and Jason Jones.

Jason Jones, 42, is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson.

Prosecutors have filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Jason Jones if he’s found guilty of first-degree murder. His attorney has filed a motion to quash portions of Nebraska’s death penalty statute, saying they’re unconstitutional.