Laurel murder case sent to county court for hearing

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Prosecutors must show evidence that Carrie Jones fatally shot a Laurel, Nebraska, man inside his home before her case can proceed to district court.

District Judge Bryan Meismer on Monday granted a defense request for a preliminary hearing in county court to determine if there's probable cause that Jones committed first-degree murder and other crimes before she can be bound over to Cedar County District Court for arraignment.

The hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15.

Prosecutors in December filed a complaint charging Jones, 43, of Laurel, with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory to a felony directly in district court rather than in county court as is the usual procedure. Jones has a right to a preliminary hearing first in county court, and her attorney, Douglas Stratton, requested the hearing Monday at what was scheduled to be an arraignment in district court.

Meismer also granted Stratton's motions for the appointment of an additional attorney to represent Jones and to receive a copy of the search warrant and affidavit the state used as a basis for the charges against Jones. Those documents were filed under seal because they contain significant details of the investigation.

Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O'Brien objected to neither motion, but asked Meismer to ensure the affidavit remained sealed after Stratton received his copy. If details in those documents were made public and reported by the media, O'Brien said, it could jeopardize the right of Jones and her husband, Jason Jones, who also faces murder charges, to receive a fair trial in Cedar County or nearby counties if the trial were to be moved because it was determined an impartial jury could not be seated in Cedar County as a result of the extensive media coverage the case has received.

"We'd probably be looking at taking this case out to Scottsbluff" if the affidavit was unsealed, O'Brien said.

Carrie Jones is accused of killing Gene Twiford in his house at 503 Elm St. in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, when the body of Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, were found shot to death in their burning home. The bodies were discovered shortly after firefighters and police who responded to an explosion and fire three blocks away at 209 Elm St. found the body of Michele Ebeling, 53, who also had been shot.

According to court documents, Jones destroyed or concealed physical evidence after the shootings and hid her husband in an effort to prevent his arrest. She was arrested Dec. 16 and remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

Jason Jones, 42, who lived with his wife across the street from Ebeling, was arrested at their home about 24 hours after the bodies were discovered. He is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. He is accused of shooting all four victims and setting the two houses on fire.

O'Brien last week filed notice the state will seek the death penalty against Jason Jones, noting aggravating circumstances that he committed several killings at the same time and also killed to conceal the commission of another crime or to conceal his identity.

Jason Jones also had been scheduled to be arraigned Monday, but his attorney filed a waiver of appearance last week and advised the court Jones would not be entering a plea because he would file a motion to quash sections of Nebraska's death penalty statute as unconstitutional.

In the motion, filed Friday, Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, argued the prosecution's decision to seek the death penalty is arbitrary and violates the due process and equal protection clauses in the U.S. Constitution. The state's death penalty statute also violates the constitution because the defense is prohibited from presenting mitigating evidence to jurors to weigh against aggravating factors used in arguing for the death penalty and a jury is not allowed to decide if a defendant will be sentenced to death.

Lancaster also said Nebraska's death penalty statute is unconstitutionally vague.

A hearing on the motion to quash is scheduled for Feb. 27 in Cedar County District Court.

Jones is being held without bond at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive treatment for burns received in the incidents.