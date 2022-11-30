 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Laurel murder suspect waives preliminary hearing, now set for January arraignment

Gavel judge court
Stock image 123rf

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A man charged with a quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, has waived his preliminary hearing.

Jason Jones, 42, on Monday waived the Dec. 7 hearing and his appearance in Cedar County Court. He was bound over to Cedar County District Court for arraignment, scheduled for Jan. 23.

Jason Jones mugshot

Jones

He is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson for the shooting deaths of Michele Ebeling, 53, in her home and Gene Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, in another home. He is accused of setting both houses on fire.

Jones is being held without bond at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive treatment for burns received in the incidents.

Authorities responded to a reported explosion in the early morning hours of Aug. 4 at 209 Elm St., where they found Ebeling's body with two gunshot wounds. A second fire at the Twiford home at 503 Elm St. is believed to have started at about the same time, and responders found the bodies of the three family members, all with gunshot wounds.

A timeline of the quadruple murder of Michele Ebeling and Twiford family that rocked the small town of Laurel, Nebraska.

Jones, who lived across the street from Ebeling, was arrested without incident at his home about 24 hours later and airlifted to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of serious burns over a large portion of his body. He spent 82 days in the hospital before he was released and taken to the Reception and Treatment Center.

According to court documents, authorities found receipts Jones had for gas at Ebeling's home and a Ruger pistol traced to Jones at the Twiford residence.

Three neighbors have received protection orders against Jones' wife, Carrie, for allegedly threatening to kill them in the weeks after the slayings. No charges have been filed against Carrie Jones.

