Laurel shooting victim's fiance gets protective order against suspect's wife

HARTINGTON, Neb. — The fiance of a Laurel, Nebraska, woman who was fatally shot this summer has received a protection order against the shooting suspect's wife, whom the fiance says has threatened to kill him.

Brian Welch filed for the order Monday in Cedar County District Court, saying in a petition and affidavit that Carrie Jones threatened his life on Sept. 17, when he was moving his items out of Michele Ebeling's house. Welch said that on Oct. 31, he was informed that Jones has bought a gun and has been trying to find him.

District Judge Bryan Meismer granted the protection order, which prohibits Jones from harassing, threatening or contacting Welch for one year.

Ebeling, 57, was found shot to death inside her burning home at 209 Elm St. on Aug. 4 in Laurel. Three other shooting victims -- Gene Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55 -- were found at about the same time in their burning home three blocks away.

Carrie Jones' husband, Jason Jones, 42, has been charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. He is currently being held in state corrections facility in Lincoln without bond while recovering from severe burns. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 7.

Welch and Ebeling lived across the street from Jason and Carrie Jones. Welch said in his application for the protection order that Carrie Jones watched him as he removed the remainder of his belongings out of Ebeling's house. He said when he was finished, Jones ran out of her house, cussing at him. While the two were arguing, Jones threatened his life, Welch said.

Welch said he is now living at a "safe house" for his own protection and is worried because he's been told Jones has a gun.

"I feel that my life is in danger," Welch said in court documents.

Search warrant affidavits filed in the case show that Carrie Jones was seen at Ebeling's home shortly after the explosion was reported, and she told police during an interview she had been there early that morning.

Authorities have searched Jones' home twice, seizing two knives, four firearms and several boxes of ammunition. Also seized were iPhones, two Apple Watches, a MacBook and an iPad.

During the second search, authorities sought burned clothing and shoes matching impressions observed at the Twiford home. According to court documents, Carrie Jones had previously told investigators she peeled off Jason Jones' remaining clothing when he returned home. No burnt clothing was found during the search, but two pairs of shoes were seized.

No charges have been filed against Carrie Jones.

Jason Jones was arrested at his home about 24 hours after the explosions and fires and was airlifted to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of serious burns over a large portion of his body. He spent 82 days in the hospital before he was released on Oct. 26 and taken to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive treatment.