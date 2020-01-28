You are the owner of this article.
Laurens man sentenced to prison for child porn possession
Laurens man sentenced to prison for child porn possession

SIOUX CITY -- A Laurens, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Raymond Painter Jr., 31, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Painter possessed images and videos of child porn from April 15, 2013, through Nov. 27, 2017. At sentencing, information was presented from Painter's Google account that showed online conversations between Painter and another person about his desire to have sex with girls under age 11.

