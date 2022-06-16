 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lawsuit accuses Costco of violating Nebraska animal-welfare laws

Poultry barns

A row of 16 chicken barns that will house birds for the Costco chicken processing facility sits on a plot of land about 5 miles south of Monroe. An additional 16 barns are planned for an adjacent plot.

 SAM PIMPER, Columbus Telegram

In a newly filed lawsuit, Costco has been accused of violating animal-welfare laws in Nebraska and Iowa for allegedly raising chickens that grow so fast they cannot stand under their own weight and die.

The complaint -- filed by two shareholders in Superior Court in King County, Washington, where Costco is based -- involves an undercover investigation into Lincoln Premium Poultry near Fremont last year.

In a 48-page complaint, attorney Adam Karp said in an effort to continue selling $4.99 rotisserie chickens to drive foot traffic, Costco directors and officers have willfully ignored red flags indicating their poultry production practices are unlawful.

Costco plant

The Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont produces chickens for Costco.

He said Costco sends millions of the fast-growing birds to "dirty, crowded, factory farms, run by inexperienced contract growers who Costco recruited and trained." There, he said, the disabled birds slowly die from hunger, thirst, injury and illness.

Karp said Costco’s practices amount to neglect and abandonment of the chickens, a violation of state law.

The lawsuit is asking a judge to find Costco's president, CEO, chairman of the board and others, liable for breaching their fiduciary duty and order them to take all necessary actions to reform and improve Costco’s policies, procedures and practices.

Poultry Open House

As many as 100,000 chickens a day move along the processing line at the Costco processing plant in Fremont. The chickens are then sent to Costco warehouses around the country.

In a press release, Alene Anello, president of Legal Impact for Chickens, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that advocates for animals, said: “Once lauded as an innovative warehouse club, Costco today represents a grim existence for animals in Nebraska who are warehoused in inescapable misery."

Costco hasn't yet filed an answer and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations. 

But in a statement last year after Mercy for Animals, a Los Angeles-based animal protection nonprofit, publicized its 2021 investigation, Costco said it is committed to maintaining "the highest standards of animal welfare, humane processes and ethical conduct throughout the supply chain."

Poultry Open House

Ellen Cooling and Curt Cooling, of Omaha, listen to Vince Smith (right), a maintenance supervisor, during a tour of the Costco chicken processing plant in Fremont.

"Lincoln Premium Poultry shares our commitment, as do the independent growers selected for the program who have been carefully chosen based on our mutual business philosophies. Independent audits are regularly performed to ensure all parties are consistently in compliance."

