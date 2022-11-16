Lawsuit against King about protecting son, family, 'Success Kid' mom says

SIOUX CITY — In the days after Laney Griner asked then-U.S. Rep. Steve King to stop using a photo of her son from his re-election campaign website, national media from coast to coast published stories about her demand for its removal.

The New York Times. The Washington Post. Time, People and GQ magazines. BuzzFeed. CNN. TMZ. The Hollywood Reporter.

All carried stories of Griner's lawyer sending a cease and desist letter to the Iowa congressman. And Griner posted copies or links to every one of them on one or more of her social media sites.

"Best not to poke a momma bear," Griner wrote in one of her posts.

She'd found out the popular Success Kid meme, which features a photo she took of her son, Sam, at the beach near their Jacksonville, Florida, home when he was 11 months old, had appeared on King's website, from a friend. She immediately had her lawyer send the letter to the King for Congress campaign to remove the photo and compensate her for use of the photo, which she copyrighted in 2012 so she could control its usage and stop unauthorized uses.

"I'm protective of my family and son and image and likeness," she testified Wednesday, the third day of trial in her copyright infringement lawsuit against King and King for Congress re-election campaign. Sam Griner also has sued for invasion of privacy

The Success Kid meme appeared in a fundraising ad on King’s Facebook and campaign pages on Jan. 27, 2020, when King, a Republican from Kiron, was in the midst of an unsuccessful run for re-election in Iowa’s Fourth District. Griner and her son previously testified neither gave the campaign permission to use the photo, which has been used in countless internet memes that typically contain inspirational or humorous messages. It's a brand Griner and her manager have cultivated over the years, resulting in licensing agreements worth thousands of dollars with companies for fun or family-friendly uses.

Griner's manager, Ben Clark, has testified they avoid licensing agreements involving politics and other potentially divisive issues.

Did Griner believe that its use by a politician, King's attorney, Michael Blankenship, asked as he resumed his cross examination of her in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, could affect the Success Kid brand?

"I think it has that potential, for sure," Griner said, adding that she didn't know if it has.

"Did you believe the coverage was helpful to the Success Kid brand?" Blankenship asked.

"I'm not sure. I don't know," Griner said.

Did the coverage, the stories she reposted on her social media accounts, increase Success Kid's notoriety, and thus, marketing opportunities, Blankenship asked Griner.

"I have no way of measuring that," she said. "I don't consider this publicity."

Griner said she objects mostly to uses in which the meme is used for commercial purposes. It's one reason, she said, she didn't ask the Barack Obama administration, which used the meme without her permission at least once, to discontinue its use of it.

"I agreed to allow them to use it about legislation that was passed," she said.

Had other politicians used the meme, Blankenship asked.

"I've seen many Success Kid memes used by many different people without my permission," Griner said.

She said protecting the Success Kid brand is one of the reasons she filed the lawsuit against King. Another was his refusal to compensate her for the roughly 24 hours it appeared on his site before it was removed and an apology made.

According to the lawsuit, the Griners are seeking at least $75,000 in damages from King.