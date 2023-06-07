Lexus Berry stared up at the empty air where her apartment used to be Wednesday afternoon, pointing out her door and other areas that were destroyed after part of her apartment building collapsed May 28. Her wife, Quanishia White-Berry, had recently worn the brown cardigan Berry spotted among other clothes hanging among the wreckage.

Quanisha was rescued from the collapse almost eight hours after it occurred, and surgeons had to amputate her left leg above the knee in order to free her from the rubble. Now awake and aware, she watched over FaceTime as Lexus — joined by her mother, attorneys and civil rights advocates — said she was going to face what happened to them head-on.

“It can be overwhelming,” Lexus said of being back at the collapse scene, “but in situations like this, it's good to stand your ground and fight those fears and not be afraid of what happened, but take it head-on and acknowledge what happened and figure out how to move forward and kind of continue with your life, because no one's life deserves to be uprooted.

“I will not let this haunt me — if anything I’m going to come out stronger than I was before.”

The couple, represented by Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group, Steven A. Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge and Ronald A. May of Gomez May, announced at a press conference Wednesday they filed a lawsuit against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the city of Davenport.

Stroth started out the press conference by thanking first responders and those responsible for rescuing Quanisha and said they’re here to help Lexus and Quanisha find justice and accountability for those who put profits ahead of people’s lives. Also present were private detective and consultant Sergio Serritella with Chicago-based Vantius and activist Eric Russell, among others.

“This owner and others did not value the sanctity of life,” Stroth said. “And because of that, we're going to hold them responsible.”

Lawsuit details allege negligence by defendants

The suit accuses the defendants of negligence in relation to the collapse, negligent infliction of emotional distress and loss of spousal consortium. The plaintiffs seek compensatory and punitive damages, but the suit does not specify an amount.

Since June 21, 2021, Davenport Hotel LLC owned, operated, managed and maintained the building, according to the suit. Andrew Wold was identified in the suit as the owner and operator of Davenport Hotel LLC.

The suit claims Davenport Hotel LLC had several responsibilities pertaining to the building, including maintaining it in a reasonably safe condition and correcting or repairing unsafe conditions. The company also had a duty to warn tenants of unsafe conditions.

The company was also aware of problems with the western exterior wall both before and after buying the building in 2021, according to the suit.

Davenport Hotel LLC and Wold each failed in their duties in 17 different ways, the suit states. Those include failing to have the building inspected for safety prior to purchasing it, failing to maintain the building’s structural integrity and failing to warn tenants of the danger they faced.

The city of Davenport raised concerns about the integrity of the western exterior wall as early as July 2021.

Allegations of negligence against the city include that the city failed to evacuate the building despite being aware of the danger, failing to warn the tenants of the danger, and failing to take corrective action when Wold and Davenport Hotel LLC did not comply with city notices and orders related to the building.

The other defendants

Seven other defendants are named in the new suit.

Three of them are identified in court documents as other companies owned by Wold: Andrew Wold Investments LLC, Village Property Management LLC, and Alliance Contracting LLC.

Andrew Wold Investments became the landlord of the building, at the latest, in September 2022 and maintained a financial interest, including the tenants’ rent, the suit states.

After Davenport Hotel LLC purchased the building, Village Property Management became the property manager, the suit states.

Both Wold Investments and Village Property, because of their involvement with the property, had similar responsibilities to the building and the tenants as Davenport Hotel LLC, the suit states.

The suit also contends the two companies were also similarly negligent.

Alliance Contracting worked on the building both under Waukee Investments I LLC, the previous owner, and after Davenport Hotel LLC purchased the property, according to the suit.

Two other defendants are Waukee Investments I LLC and Parkwild Properties LLC, both based at the same Bettendorf address, according to the suit.

The suit states that Waukee owned the building from Dec. 20, 2019, until the June 2021 sale to Davenport Hotel LLC. During that time, Parkwild was Waukee’s property manager for the building.

Waukee and Parkwild, the suit alleges, knew before the sale to Davenport Hotel LLC that there were concerns about the structural integrity of the wall that eventually collapsed on May 28.

Waukee and Parkwild also did nothing in response to several notices from the City of Davenport in 2020 and 2021, the suit alleges. Those notices stated the apartment building’s exterior walls were unsound, needed repair and needed a structural engineering report.

The last notice was dated May 26, 2021, the suit states.

The allegations of negligence against Waukee and Parkwild include failing to maintain the building’s structural integrity and failing to repair or remediate unsafe conditions there.

Also named as defendants are Select Structural Engineering LLC, based in Cedar Rapids, and Bi-State Masonry Inc., based in Rock Island.

Davenport Hotel LLC hired Select in February to inspect the apartment building and provide a structural engineering consult for the building and the western exterior wall, the suit states.

The allegations against Select include that it failed to conduct a reasonable structural inspection of the building and failed to take action to ensure the building’s structural integrity, according to the suit.

Bi-State Masonry was hired by Davenport Hotel LLC after Select did its inspection and the city issued a notice/order that required the building’s beams be shored up and the exterior masonry be secured from failure, the suit states.

Bi-State began working on the building on or around Feb. 22, but did not install the required bracing or shoring to secure the western wall’s structural integrity, the suit states.

In Bi-State’s case, the allegations include that it failed to perform work in a careful, professional and workmanlike manner and that it failed to install the needed bracing and shoring to support the western wall’s structural stability.

The defendants in the suit had not filed responses to the allegations against them as of Wednesday evening.

Next steps

Right now the most important thing the group has its focus on is Quanisha’s health and well-being — ensuring she’s receiving the best medical treatment, planning ahead for physical therapy and other recovery efforts and handling any other needs.

Lexus said she and her wife have been blown away by the support they’ve received from the community, and their hearts are with those who lost loved ones in the collapse. The city has halted recovery efforts after finding and identifying Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien over the weekend and early Monday — the three people left unaccounted for.

With the suit filed, Stroth said they’re now in the discovery process and can issue subpoenas and continue digging for information pertinent to the case.

Hart said they intend to seek to preserve all available evidence, including physical, electronic and testimonial. One cause of concern for the attorneys is the city’s initial urging to quickly demolish the building and future plans to bring it down.

“That's what this process is, the truth seeking process,” Hart said. “But we have subpoena power to find out what these people knew, when they knew it and what they did with the information that they have. And what you'll see in our complaint, what we found out already, is they knew a lot and they did nothing, and they put people's lives at risk unnecessarily.”

Other lawsuits filed

This suit joins others filed in the wake of the May 28 building collapse.

Former tenant Mildred Harrington and nearby building resident Rijeh Garnett filed litigation June 2 against Davenport Hotel LLC, which manages The Davenport, and are seeking unspecified damages.

The suit accuses Davenport Hotel LLC of failing in its responsibility to the plaintiffs in numerous ways, including failing to maintain the building in a reasonably safe condition and failing to warn residents of structural concerns associated with the building.

According to court records, more plaintiffs could join the suit, represented by Harrington and Garnett as a class action suit.

Former tenant Dayna Feuerbach filed a civil suit June 5 against Andrew Wold, Davenport Hotel LLC, Andrew Wold Investments LLC, Select Structural Engineering, LLC, Bi-State Masonry, Inc., the City of Davenport, Waukee Investments I LLC and Parkwild Properties LC.

Feuerbach, represented by attorney Jeffrey Goodman of the Philadelphia-based firm of Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and Christopher D. Stombaugh of Platteville-based firm DiCello Levitt, alleges that the defendants knew of problems with The Davenport that threatened the safety of its residents but didn't act to take them out of danger before the collapse.

The petition has brought counts of Common Law Negligence and Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress against each of the defendants, and demands a trial by jury to seek a judgement from the court “in an amount that will fairly and adequately compensate her for the damages ... as well as punitive damages,” according to the court filing.