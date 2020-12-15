Lawsuit says Tyson did little to prevent COVID death at Storm Lake plant

The lawsuit said that Tyson either failed to follow those recommendations or did not follow them fully. Everhard continued to work in close proximity to other workers, the suit said, and he wasn't provided proper protective gear. Other barriers, training and sanitizing were inadequate.

Tyson conducted mass testing of its Storm Lake workers in May, and in June announced that 591 workers at the pork plant there had tested positive for COVID-19.

In July, Tyson announced plans to launch weekly testing of workers at all of its plants and said it planned to hire nearly 200 nurses and support personnel to support the 400 people who already were part of the company's health services team. Storm Lake also will be the first site for seven pilot clinics adjacent to Tyson plants the company plans to open around the country.

The Storm Lake lawsuit is believed to be the first COVID-related suit filed against a meatpacker in Siouxland. It is not the first suit filed against Tyson in Iowa. The families of three workers who had worked at the company's Waterloo, Iowa, plant and died of COVID-19 sued the company in November.