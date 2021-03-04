 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawton, Iowa woman injured in crash in Cherokee County
View Comments

Lawton, Iowa woman injured in crash in Cherokee County

{{featured_button_text}}

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Lawton, Iowa woman was transported by helicopter due to injuries sustained in a Feb. 26 accident, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

At around 12:43 p.m., the sheriff's office was pursuing a vehicle driven by Marina Katherine Stinson, 25, which was westbound on Highway 977 in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix.

According to a news release, Stinson reported lost control of her vehicle, entered the south ditch of Highway 977 and struck a power pole. Excessive speed was thought to be a factor in the accident and she was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said this incident remains under investigation. 

Crime Scene
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News