Lawton, Iowa woman injured in crash in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Lawton, Iowa woman was transported by helicopter due to injuries sustained in a Feb. 26 accident, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.
At around 12:43 p.m., the sheriff's office was pursuing a vehicle driven by Marina Katherine Stinson, 25, which was westbound on Highway 977 in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix.
According to a news release, Stinson reported lost control of her vehicle, entered the south ditch of Highway 977 and struck a power pole. Excessive speed was thought to be a factor in the accident and she was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said this incident remains under investigation.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.