DES MOINES -- An Orange City, Iowa, lawyer who unsuccessfully challenged the constitutionality of Sioux City's automated traffic camera ordinance has had his law license suspended because he had sex with a female client.
The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Michael Jacobsma had violated rules of professional conduct and suspended his license for 30 days.
Jacobsma had self-reported the violation to the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board after being confronted by his law partners.
Reached at his office, Jacobsma declined to comment on the court's action.
Jacobsma and the board filed a joint stipulation with the Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commission in which he said he had represented the woman from May 2017 to Nov. 30, 2017, and on or about Oct. 1, 2017, he began a sexual relationship with her.
The commission and Jacobsma, who applied for district judge openings in 2016 and 2017, stipulated to a 30-day license suspension, the Supreme Court's ruling said.
Justices David Wiggins and Susan Christensen dissented from the majority opinion, saying they believed Jacobsma's license should be suspended for a longer period of time.
"A sexual relationship with a client is a serious matter," Wiggins wrote in the dissenting opinion. "It is time we deal with it as such. We can no longer slap the wrists of attorneys who violate (the rules)."
Jacobsma appeared before the Supreme Court in 2014, when he argued that Sioux City had exceeded its authority in enacting its automated traffic camera ordinance and that it violated due process because it did not require a finding that the owner was driving the vehicle at the time of the infraction.
Jacobsma had challenged a district court judge's ruling that upheld a $168 fine he was issued after a vehicle registered to him was photographed traveling at 67 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 29 in Sioux City in 2012. Jacobsma did not say in court who was driving the vehicle.
The Supreme Court ultimately ruled against Jacobsma and upheld Sioux City's ordinance in a February 2015 ruling.