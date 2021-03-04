Lawyer says Plymouth County homicide suspect not competent for trial

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

LE MARS, Iowa -- The lawyer for a Merrill, Iowa, man charged with first-degree murder says her client has a mental disorder and hearing issues that make him unable to assist in his own defense.

Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, on Tuesday filed an application to determine competency for Thomas Knapp, who is accused of fatally shooting another man during a disturbance at his rural Merrill home.

Knapp, 82, suffers from a mental disorder and also has significant hearing loss, Samuelson said in her application seeking a hearing on the matter.

District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer has scheduled a March 11 hearing on pending motions in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial in May.

Knapp has pleaded not guilty in Plymouth County District Court of first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11 shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek at a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road.