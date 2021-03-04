Lawyer says Plymouth County homicide suspect not competent for trial

LE MARS, Iowa -- The lawyer for a Merrill, Iowa, man charged with first-degree murder says her client has a mental disorder and hearing issues that make him unable to assist in his own defense.
Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, on Tuesday filed an application to determine competency for Thomas Knapp, who is accused of fatally shooting another man during a disturbance at his rural Merrill home.
Knapp, 82, suffers from a mental disorder and also has significant hearing loss, Samuelson said in her application seeking a hearing on the matter.
District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer has scheduled a March 11 hearing on pending motions in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial in May.
Knapp has pleaded not guilty in Plymouth County District Court of first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11 shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek at a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road.
At a status hearing last month, Samuelson said she was waiting for a doctor's opinion on Knapp's mental competency. In her latest court filing, she said a report from Dr. Luis Rosell, a Mount Pleasant, Iowa, psychologist, details issues that make Knapp unable to assist in his defense.
Knapp's hearing loss has led to difficulties communicating with him, and a mental evaluation was delayed until he could obtain hearing aids. Even with the aids, Samuelson said last month, communicating with him still is not easy.
Knapp is accused of shooting Juzek in the abdomen and the chest with a 20-gauge shotgun.
In a separate case, Knapp has pleaded not guilty of willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse assault for striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance in which Juzek was killed.
Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond has filed a motion to join the cases and have them tried at the same time. Samuelson has resisted, and the motion is expected to be debated during the March 11 hearing.