Lawyer seeks to suppress statements murder suspect made to Sioux City police

SIOUX CITY -- Lawyers for a man charged with murder in a fatal Sioux City shooting are seeking to prevent statements he made to police shortly after he was detained from being used at trial.

In a motion filed Wednesday, Orange City, Iowa, attorneys Michael Jacobsma and Jared Weber said Sioux City police officers did not read Lawrence Canady his Miranda rights before questioning him and continued to interrogate him after he invoked his right to refuse to answer questions and asked for a lawyer.

"Therefore, all statements made by the defendant to police as a result of their interrogation of the defendant should be suppressed and excluded from use at trial by the state," Jacobsma and Weber said in their motion.

Their motion did not specify the content of any of the statements Canady made to police. A hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Canady, 21, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault in connection with the May 1 shooting death of Martez Harrison outside Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St. Canady's trial is scheduled for Dec. 7 in Woodbury County District Court.