Lawyer seeks to suppress witness ID of Sioux City murder suspect

SIOUX CITY -- A lawyer is seeking to keep a witness' identification of a Sioux City murder suspect from being used at trial and preventing her from further identifying him in court.
In a motion to suppress filed Tuesday, Brendan Kelly, who represents Roderick Banks, said officers investigating a Nov. 1 fatal shooting outside an apartment complex showed Ashley Nichols, the lone witness, only Banks' photo when asking if she recognized the possible shooter.
"The identification procedure used by police was so unnecessarily suggestive so as to create an irreparable risk of misidentification," Kelly said in his motion.
The identification process violated Banks' rights under the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment and will contaminate any in-court identification made by Nichols, Kelly said. He asked for a court order suppressing her out-of-court identification of Banks and an order barring her from making an in-court identification.
Banks, 36, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm for the death of Solomon Blackbird, who was shot once in the chest near Park Place Apartments in the 2600 block of Douglas Street. His trial is scheduled for May 11 in Woodbury County District Court.
According to court documents, Blackbird was walking with Nichols, who was his girlfriend, and her baby when Banks came from inside the apartment complex, and confronted Blackbird, asking him, "Are you Solomon? Are you the guy who f----d up my money?", then pulled out a gun and shot him. Police believe the shooting was related to a drug deal.
Blackbird, 33, of Sioux City, died later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
Nichols later identified Banks as the shooter. Police have recovered a .380 handgun that tests have shown was the weapon used in the shooting.
Banks left town after the shooting and was arrested in February in Alabama.