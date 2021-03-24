Lawyer seeks to suppress witness ID of Sioux City murder suspect

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

SIOUX CITY -- A lawyer is seeking to keep a witness' identification of a Sioux City murder suspect from being used at trial and preventing her from further identifying him in court.

In a motion to suppress filed Tuesday, Brendan Kelly, who represents Roderick Banks, said officers investigating a Nov. 1 fatal shooting outside an apartment complex showed Ashley Nichols, the lone witness, only Banks' photo when asking if she recognized the possible shooter.

"The identification procedure used by police was so unnecessarily suggestive so as to create an irreparable risk of misidentification," Kelly said in his motion.

The identification process violated Banks' rights under the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment and will contaminate any in-court identification made by Nichols, Kelly said. He asked for a court order suppressing her out-of-court identification of Banks and an order barring her from making an in-court identification.