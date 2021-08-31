Lawyer wants murder trial moved from Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The lawyer for a Whiting, Iowa, man charged in a fatal Memorial Day shooting says media coverage of the case will prevent his client from receiving a fair trial in Woodbury County.

Marvin Hildreth Jr.'s attorney, F. Montgomery Brown, on Monday filed a motion for a change of venue and asked a judge to move the trial to Polk, Johnson, Blackhawk or Linn counties. Brown said coverage of the case has been extensive, and media continue to publish Hildreth's mugshot and information about other unrelated criminal cases in which he may or may not have been involved.

Because of that coverage, "... it will be nearly impossible to find a diverse jury of his peers from Woodbury County who have no knowledge of the case and who have not formed at least preliminary opinions as to his guilt or lack of innocence," Brown said in the motion.

Should a change of venue not be granted, Brown, whose office is in West Des Moines, asked that he be allowed to submit a questionnaire to potential jurors prior to trial in Woodbury County to determine the extent of their knowledge of the case.