Lawyer wants murder trial moved from Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The lawyer for a Whiting, Iowa, man charged in a fatal Memorial Day shooting says media coverage of the case will prevent his client from receiving a fair trial in Woodbury County.
Marvin Hildreth Jr.'s attorney, F. Montgomery Brown, on Monday filed a motion for a change of venue and asked a judge to move the trial to Polk, Johnson, Blackhawk or Linn counties. Brown said coverage of the case has been extensive, and media continue to publish Hildreth's mugshot and information about other unrelated criminal cases in which he may or may not have been involved.
Because of that coverage, "... it will be nearly impossible to find a diverse jury of his peers from Woodbury County who have no knowledge of the case and who have not formed at least preliminary opinions as to his guilt or lack of innocence," Brown said in the motion.
Should a change of venue not be granted, Brown, whose office is in West Des Moines, asked that he be allowed to submit a questionnaire to potential jurors prior to trial in Woodbury County to determine the extent of their knowledge of the case.
Hildreth, 21, has pleaded not guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the May 31 shooting death of Russell Mohr, 40, of Mapleton, Iowa, at a home at 1932 250th St. in Luton. Hildreth is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 15 in Woodbury County District Court.
He's accused of shooting Mohr several times and shooting a woman, whom authorities have not named, in the hip before driving away.
According to court documents, Hildreth told investigators he went to the home to help with a disturbance.
The female victim told investigators that a man she did not know drove up to the house, had words with Mohr, then fired several shots before driving away without saying anything. She gave a description of the car the shooter was driving.
Hildreth was arrested a short time later near Sloan, Iowa, without incident. A gun was found in the back seat of the car he was driving.
Brown has filed notice he plans to use Iowa's "stand your ground" law, which allows justifiable force by a person to avoid injury or a threat to one's life, as a defense.
Brown also has filed a motion to suppress statements Hildreth gave to sheriff's investigators, who Brown says continued to interrogate Hildreth after he asked to call his father.
If convicted of second-degree murder, Hildreth would face a 50-year prison sentence. He remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Hildreth faces charges in Monona County in connection with a June 2020 incident in Onawa in which he is accused of firing a shot in the air during an assault.