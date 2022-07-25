Lawyers seek mental evaluation for Milford homicide suspect

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Lawyers for a man charged with fatally shooting a woman outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace are seeking a mental health evaluation to determine if he's competent to stand trial.

Brendan Kelly and Cassi Wigington, both of Sioux City, have asked a judge to stay Christian Goyne-Yarns' case while they secure an expert who can perform a psychiatric evaluation. They said they've met with Goyne-Yarns several times in attempts to help him understand and prepare for his trial.

"Counsel believes that the defendant's current mental condition makes it impossible to effectively assist in his own defense," they wrote in their motion, filed Monday in Dickinson County District Court.

Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Jackson, Minnesota, is currently scheduled to stand trial for first-degree murder on Aug. 16, but has previously waived his right to a speedy trial.

He is accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke, 24, of Spencer, Iowa, in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on Feb. 3 as she arrived for work. According to court documents, she was shot at least twice and was able to call 911 and identify Goyne-Yarns as her assailant. He was arrested about an hour and a half after the shooting.

Woizeschke died in a Sioux Falls hospital Feb. 6. She had two young sons from a previous relationship with Goyne-Yarns.

Goyne-Yarns remains in custody in the Dickinson County Jail on a $1 million bond. If found guilty as charged, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.