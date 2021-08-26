Lawyers seek to suppress statements murder suspect made to Sioux City police

SIOUX CITY -- Lawyers for a man charged with murder in a fatal Sioux City shooting are seeking to prevent statements he made to police shortly after he was detained from being used at trial.
In a motion filed Wednesday, Orange City, Iowa, attorneys Michael Jacobsma and Jared Weber said Sioux City police officers did not read Lawrence Canady his Miranda rights before questioning him and continued to interrogate him after he invoked his right to refuse to answer questions and asked for a lawyer.
"Therefore, all statements made by the defendant to police as a result of their interrogation of the defendant should be suppressed and excluded from use at trial by the state," Jacobsma and Weber said in their motion.
Their motion did not specify the content of any of the statements Canady made to police. A hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Canady, 21, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault in connection with the May 1 shooting death of Martez Harrison outside Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St. Canady's trial is scheduled for Dec. 7 in Woodbury County District Court.
Dwight Evans, 17, of Sioux City, also is charged with first-degree murder and is accused of firing the fatal shots while Canady and Harrison were fighting in the street outside the bar.
Canady was arrested shortly after the shooting and, the motion to suppress says, was handcuffed on the side of a street when police began to question him without reading him his rights against self-incrimination. The questioning continued at the police station despite Canady saying he wanted a lawyer, according to the motion.
According to court documents, Canady and Evans were waiting outside the bar for Harrison. Canady and Harrison began fighting after Canady
punched Harrison's girlfriend, who had arrived to pick him up. Evans is accused of shooting Harrison twice, after which Canady continued to punch him in the face and kick him in the head before leaving the scene with Evans.
Harrison, 22, died later at a Sioux City hospital.
Evans was arrested hours after the shooting and has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. He is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 2, but his attorney has asked that his case be transferred to juvenile court. A hearing on that motion is scheduled for late September.
Evans and Canady remain in the Woodbury County Jail, each held on a $1 million bond.