Le Mars bank robbery accomplice pleads guilty to leaving halfway house

Merrick was arrested in Minneapolis on Sept. 9, more than a month after signing out of the Dismas Charities Residential Re-Entry Center to go to work and not returning.

She had begun serving a two-year term of supervised release in January 2021. She was sentenced in January 2020 to 30 months in prison on one count of accessory after the fact for her role in the Dec. 12, 2018, robbery of Iowa State Bank in Le Mars. Merrick waited in a U-Haul van for Phillip White and drove him from the scene after he obtained $16,190 in cash from a teller. Merrick led law enforcement officers on a 20-mile chase into rural Plymouth County before officers were able to flatten the van's tires and bring it to a stop. White was ultimately sentenced to 12 years in prison.