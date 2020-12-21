Le Mars contractor accused of bilking victim of $14,000 to build garage

SIOUX CITY -- A contractor was arrested Friday and charged with accepting more than $14,000 to build a garage and then spending the money rather than performing the work.

Drew Wilshire Gerdes, 24, of Le Mars, Iowa, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a charge of first-degree theft.

According to a complaint filed in the case, the victim gave Wilshire Gerdes a cashier's check for $14,243.96 on Aug. 12 to build a garage, and the check was deposited into the account of Wilshire Homes Services.

Police checking the bank records found that the money had been spent. Wilshire Gerdes told the victim he had sold the business to another man, a transient who told police that he was given $50 to sign the contract transferring the business to him, the complaint said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.