Le Mars contractor pleads not guilty to bilking customer of $14,000
SIOUX CITY -- A contractor has pleaded not guilty to accepting more than $14,000 to build a garage and never performing the work.

Drew Wilshire Gerdes mug

Wilshire Gerdes

Drew Wilshire Gerdes, 24, of Le Mars, Iowa, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree theft.

According to court documents, the victim gave Wilshire Gerdes a cashier's check for $14,243.96 on Aug. 12 to build a garage, and the check was deposited into the account of Wilshire Homes Services.

Police checking the bank records found that the money had been spent. Wilshire Gerdes told the victim he had sold the business to another man, a transient who told police that he was given $50 to sign the contract transferring the business to him, court documents said.

