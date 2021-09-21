Le Mars contractor sentenced to 10 years prison for theft

SIOUX CITY -- A contractor was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for accepting thousands of dollars from clients and never performing the work.

Drew Wilshire Gerdes, 25, of Le Mars, Iowa, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree theft.

In one of the instances of theft, the victim gave Wilshire Gerdes a cashier's check for $14,243.96 to build a garage, and the check was deposited into the account of Wilshire Homes Services.

Police checking the bank records found that the money had been spent. Wilshire Gerdes told his victims he had delegated the work to another person and knew that person would not complete the work.

Wilshire Gerdes was ordered to pay a total of $27,878.74 in restitution to five separate victims.

