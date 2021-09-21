 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Le Mars contractor sentenced to 10 years prison for theft
0 Comments

Le Mars contractor sentenced to 10 years prison for theft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A contractor was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for accepting thousands of dollars from clients and never performing the work.

Drew Wilshire Gerdes, 25, of Le Mars, Iowa, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree theft.

Drew Wilshire Gerdes mug

Wilshire Gerdes

In one of the instances of theft, the victim gave Wilshire Gerdes a cashier's check for $14,243.96 to build a garage, and the check was deposited into the account of Wilshire Homes Services.

Police checking the bank records found that the money had been spent. Wilshire Gerdes told his victims he had delegated the work to another person and knew that person would not complete the work.

Wilshire Gerdes was ordered to pay a total of $27,878.74 in restitution to five separate victims.

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gross! An up-close look at the secret world of banana slugs

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News