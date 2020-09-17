 Skip to main content
Le Mars fires cop over social media posts
Le Mars fires cop over social media posts

le mars city logo
LE MARS, Iowa -- The Le Mars Police Department fired a police officer on Tuesday over misconduct related to social media activity.

The Le Mars Police Department said it "was aware of concerning social media posts" made by Officer Jeremy Singer early Sunday morning. He was placed on immediate administrative leave per department policies.

Following an investigation on misconduct, Singer has been relieved of his duties. 

"Based on the results of the misconduct investigation, Singer was dismissed as a City of Le Mars Police Officer," Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegt said is a statement on Tuesday. "The City of Le Mars took this matter seriously and the actions and comments made by Singer are not representative of the values in places to ensure that there is trust between the police department and the community of Le Mars."

