Le Mars, Iowa woman arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit
LE MARS, Iowa --  A Le Mars woman was arrested following a police pursuit Wednesday night.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a pickup truck was reported stolen in Le Mars. A pickup truck matching the description was observed north of Highway 75, near Hinton, Iowa at approximately 10:30 p.m. the same night.

A Plymouth County Sheriff's Deputy reported the vehicle entered the east ditch, coming to a rest on the railroad embankment, near the tracks. A short foot pursuit ensued before the deputy was able to apprehend the suspect.

Crystal Marie Finchum, 30 was arrested for theft in the second degree for possession for the stolen vehicle. A search warrant was subsequently issued and executed on the pickup. Multiple items of interest were seized in this search. 

In addition to the theft charge, Finchum has been charged with driving while license was suspended, operating while under the influence, second offense, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Finchum was transported to the Plymouth County Jail. The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was assisted in this investigation by the Hinton Police Department.

